30th Annual 'EarthFair' in Balboa Park is expected to draw around 60k visitors!

Produced by 300 volunteers, EarthFair 2019 will feature more than 300 exhibitors, special theme areas, a Food Pavilion, a special Children's Activity Area, four entertainment venues, the Children’s Earth Parade, the eARTh Gallery arts and crafts show, and the Cleaner Car Concourse.