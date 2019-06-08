EVENT INFO
Third Annual Vegan Taco Cook-off presented by Vegan in San Diego
Sunday, August 11, 2019
Fair@44 and The Dojo Cafe
4350 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92105
More information can be found at the Vegan in San Diego website »
VENDORS
Contestants
- El Veganito: “Taco Koreano,” marinated grilled tofu in a corn tortilla topped with Korean style claw, sriracha lime mayo, cilantro, sesame seeds and avocado.
- Santosha Nutrition: “The Jack Attack,” spicy slow-cooked jackfruit cabbage slaw, smokey sunflower seeds, lime crema.
- Veg’N Out: “Burger Taco,” Beyond Meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, relish, mayo, mustard and ketchup.
- The Vegan Tamale Company: “Shrimpless Taco,” Konjac shrimp on a handmade corn tortilla topped with cabbage, cilantro, onions and chipotle cream.
- Dos Tierras: “Veggies Adovation,” charred grilled veggies, marinated in house adobada sauce.
- La Casita de Vero: “Mole Negro Taco,” tofu and mushroom with a sweet and spicy mole negro sauce.
- FaVe Tacos (*2018 winner): “Mushroom Taco,” mushrooms cooked in an ancho pepper sauce, served with jicama and carrot lime slaw, cashew crema, salsa verde and pickled onions.
- Eat Your Heart Out: “‘Fish’ Taco,” pan-fried hearts of palm, hand-cut slaw, and housemade vegan aioli.
- Jennhouse: “Curry Potato Street Taco,” curry fire-roasted anaheim shili, sweet corn, yellow potato, garbanzo and spinach street taco. Garnished with avo salsa, cashew parmesan and house purple slaw.