SAN DIEGO — We have all heard of golf and even frisbee golf, but some people still haven’t heard of foot golf. Foot golf is a cross between soccer and golf where players kick a soccer ball into an oversized hole in the ground. FootGolf San Diego. is celebrating the five-year anniversary of bringing this fun sport to America’s Finest City.

To celebrate, FootGolf SD has teamed up with Henebery to put on the 4th Annual Henebery Footgolf Invitational. The tournament will take place at Mission Bay Golf Course and will be a 9-hole twosome style tournament. Winners of the tournament will bring home medals as well as bragging rights. The tournament kicks off on June 17 at 11 am.