Old Mission Beach Athletic Club (OMBAC) organizes the Over The Line (OTL) tournament. This Saturday, they are celebrating their 66th Annual World Championship at Fiesta Island in San Diego.

EVENT INFO

66th Annual World Championship Over-The-Line®

July 13 and 14, 2019 (1st Weekend)

July 20 and 21, 2019 (2nd Weekend)

Fiesta Island on Mission Bay

Games start at 7:30 AM promptly and continue until dark on both weekends of OTL. For more information, sign up, and tickets, visit www.ombac.org/over-the-line.