Southern California's largest electric vehicle test drive event is this weekend. Join SDG&E, Cleantech San Diego, and the center for sustainable energy as they host 30+ plug-in cars, food vendors, and family-friendly activities on this FREE public event.

EVENT INFO

7th Annual Electric Vehicle Day

Sat, September 14, 2019

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Liberty Station, Ingram Plaza

2751 Dewey Road, San Diego, CA 92106

Click here for more information about the event or to volunteer and participate.