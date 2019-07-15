Not all heroes wear capes. Every day we are surrounded by heroes – ordinary people with extraordinary courage. But these heroes often don’t get the recognition they deserve.

Each year, the American Red Cross San Diego/Imperial Counties hosts an event to honor local unsung heroes, but they need your help to do it.

Sean Mahoney with the local Red Cross stopped by Morning Extra to issue a call for real heroes to be honored later this year.

The 17th annual Real Heroes Breakfast will be held on Friday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 a.m. aboard the USS Midway Museum. The event honors individuals and organizations in San Diego “who’ve made a commitment to creating safer, stronger communities and providing help when disaster strikes.”

This year, heroes will be honored in the following categories:

Animal Welfare

Community Partner

Fire & Rescue

Good Samaritan

Gift of Life

Humanitarian

Law Enforcement

Military

Youth Good Samaritan

Do you know a hero you would like to see recognized? Click here to download the nomination form.

Click here to for more information about the Red Cross’ 2018 Real Heroes honorees.