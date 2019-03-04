SAN DIEGO — A lot of people think of weeds as undesirables that have no purpose but to ruin our lawns. But many of the wild plants that we see around us are edible, tasty, and highly nutritious. There are free, organic vegetables growing right at our feet!

Wild Willow Farm & Education Center hosts a 4-class series introduction to the wild plants that are found in San Diego County. The focus will be centered around ethnobotany of plants, identification, harvesting, consumption of, and learning key characteristics and traits.

Class #1 "Intro to Botany and Foraging"

Sunday, April 7th 12PM-4PM

Class #2 "Plant Taxonomy, Properties, and Cooking"

Sunday, April 14th 12PM-4PM

Class #3 "Wild Herbal Medicines"

Sunday, April 28th 12PM-4PM

Class #4 "Poisonous Plants"

Sunday, May 5th 12PM-4PM

The first of four 4-hour classes, which is on Sunday, April 7, introduces students to the basics of botanizing and provides key resources for learning to identify wild plants. Activities include tour of Wild Willow's weeds and learn foraging ethics, safety & identifying suitable foraging habitats, ecology of native and invasive plants, basic anatomy & physiology, make field notebooks & plant presses and how to identify at least 3 different plant families using key features.

