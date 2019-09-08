Vizer is a family run, community focused app that has one mission - to make the world a healthier place - one person, one meal, and one community at a time. Cousins and Co-Founders, Samantha Pantazopoulos and Dylan Barbour, launched Vizer app to encourage community to exercise to donate meals to charity and earn rewards from local businesses while you do it.

Hunger impacts nearly 500,000 people in San Diego, which is enough to fill Petco Park 12 times. This number includes children, military families, veterans, college students, seniors, disabled, and homeless populations. Vizer helped for-profit businesses and non-profit organizations unite at the intersection of food rescue and food distribution to provide healthy meals for the people who need them most.

One Workout = One Meal Donation

For more information, visit www.vizerapp.com and follow them on social media:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/vizerapp

Twitter: www.twitter.com/vizerapp

Instagram: www.instagram.com/vizerapp