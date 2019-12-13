SAN DIEGO — It’s time for beer and trains, all for a good cause! Ales & Rails is a fundraising celebration hosted inside one of the largest model railroad museums in North America. The event San Diego Model Rail Museum’s operations and model train clubs who design and maintain all displays at the museum.

This party is all about ugly holiday sweaters, model trains, and craft brews.

The event will feature brews from Mike Hess Brewing, Societe Brewing Company, Boochcraft, Pizza Port Brewing Company, Kairoa Brewing Company & Kensington Brewing Company.

The 21+ event will be held at the San Diego Model Rail Museum on December 14 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Interested in attending? Purchase them here.