Nearly 1,000 medical research grants and 135 institution helped cancer patients through Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. ALSF is changing the lives of children with cancer by funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer.

Run, walk, and cycle this September during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month from Sunday, September 1, 2019 to Monday, September 30, 2019. ALSF hosts The Million Mile, the largest childhood cancer awareness challenge that funds researchers helping get better treatments and cures.

For more information or how you can make an impact, visit www.alexslemonade.org.