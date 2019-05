SAN DIEGO — You have probably seen her in one of her many acting roles including stints on "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Nashville" and "The Walking Dead" but did you know that Alicia Witt is also an incredible singer/songwriter?

The incredibly talented Witt will take the stage at the House of Blues on May 21 at 8 p.m. to play songs off her fourth release "15,000 Days." Get tickets to the performance here.