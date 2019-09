SAN DIEGO — Ashanti Davis, Exhibit Projects Supervisor at the Fleet Science Center, takes us through some 21+ activities. You can try them for yourself on September 20th and 27th from 6-9 p.m.

The program features adult-sized recess activities where they can zip down a 31-foot-long slide that clocks their speed, dig into augmented-reality sandboxes and shoot hoops while hampered by distortion lenses. Yes, there will be a bar.

Tickets are available here.