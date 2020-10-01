SAN DIEGO — Are you looking for a way to go to San Diego’s top restaurants for a fraction of the prices? San Diego Restaurant Week has you covered! There are over 180 restaurants participating in the fun event which kicks off on January 19-26.

Chef Bernard Guillas from The Marine Room dropped by to talk about their restaurant week menu. They will offer a three-course menu with selections of macadamia yuzu coated diver scallops, plum wine braised kurobuta pork cheeks and Icelandic fjords natural salmon. The meal is $60 per person with upgrades available.

For the full list of restaurants or to make a reservation, click here.