SAN DIEGO — Are you in the market for a low maintenance yet colorful and beautiful plant? Why not try lavender? Armstrong Garden Center is hosting Lavender Days from July 25 and July 28 where visitors can taste lavender lemonade while they shop.

The Garden Center will also hold a Lavender Explained class on July 27 where horticulturists will show an assortment of lavender varieties each with its own unique bloom color, foliage texture and plant habit along with care information. Luke Sims from Armstrong Garden Centers came by to show off some different types of lavender and to talk about this weekend’s events.

Want to attend? You can register here.