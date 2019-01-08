SAN DIEGO — ArtsBusXpress (ABX) was founded by local San Diegans Patricia Smith and Jeri Denniston, both patrons of local museums and the arts. They had discovered how many San Diego children had never left their neighborhoods or ventured outside the classroom to visit a museum or coastal tide pool. They were astonished to find that San Diego County school districts did not have the funding to send each county K-12 student on a field trip just once a year. So they did something about it and started ArtsBusXpress.

They are always looking for support and they guarantee your support will make a difference in the lives of every student they serve. Your contribution will expand each student's exposure to arts, culture, science and technology to fill the gap no longer provided by our school systems.

To find out more or donate, visit ArtsbusXpress.org.