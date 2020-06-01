SAN DIEGO — Doctor Marissa Pei is on a unique mission. The "Asian Oprah" wants to help eight million people be 88% happy over the next eight years.

Pei shares her thoughts on so many Americans being medicated, the choice of suffering after childhood trauma, what she's grateful for and just what happened when she met Oprah Winfrey in real life.

