SAN DIEGO — Doctor Eyesun Konjkavfard and student Rachel Huessen talk to News 8 about the importance of spinal health. You can meet them this Saturday at the Bastyr University Clinic. There will be a "Free Family Wellness Fair" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature health cooking demos, botanical medicine demos, yoga, live music and free health screenings.