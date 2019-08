SAN DIEGO — EVENT INFO

Barks & Brews Fest

Saturday, August 24, 2019

12pm - 5pm

Embarcadero Marina Park North

400 Kettner Boulevard

San Diego, CA 92101

The event will feature a variety of local vendors, breweries and some of San Diego's best eats. Dogs can run free in designated unleashed areas for small and big dogs or compete in one of the pet friendly contests or relax in one of the lounges.

All proceeds will benefit The Barking Lot Rescue. For tickets, click here.

Current brewery partners include

10 Barrel

Goodbadugly

Green Flash

Hop Valley

Lagunitas

Little Miss Brewing

Mike Hess Brewing

Ninkasi

PIB - Pacific Islander Brewing

Pyramid Brewing

Resident Brewing

Heineken

Dos Equis

Cerveza Xteca

Big Sky

Legacy Brew Co

****Breweries subject to change and are not guaranteed.