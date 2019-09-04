San Diego chefs will be going head-to-head this Sunday for a good cause.

The Battle of the Chefs at the Bankers Hill Club will benefit the It’s All About the Kids Foundation which is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

During the “Iron Chef”-like competition each team will create five dishes in one hour with ingredients from the It's All About the Kids food pantry and event partners.

Guests at the event will enjoy food tastings and items for sale from San Diego restaurants. There will also be a silent auction, raffle and cash bar. All proceeds will go to the foundation and their food pantry.

Co-founder of the foundation Angela Brannon-Baptiste and participating chefs stopped by Morning Extra to share more about the event.

