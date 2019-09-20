SAN DIEGO — This Saturday The Pioneer BBQ is throwing a special party to celebrate its neighbors and firefighters. IT's called the 92119 Party.

Located in the San Carlos neighborhood, the restaurant is celebrating the ‘92119’ zip code by hosting the event on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Get there right when doors open, and you could score a 99-cent beer.

For those under 21, don't worry. Kids eat free all day.

10% of the proceeds from the day will benefit the San Diego Fire Rescue Foundation. This will help Fire Station #34 in the San Carlos neighborhood buy some new equipment.