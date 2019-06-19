SAN DIEGO — Chicken wing fans assemble! Wingfest San Diego http://wingfestsandiego.com/ is taking over the Broadway Pier on Saturday, June 22. Wingfest will feature 25 different flavors of competition wings, a wing eating contest and a DJ with live entertainment!
If you’re not into wing eating contests, wings will be available for purchase at just $1 per wing. Some of the establishments that will have wings at Wingfest include:
- Wing Stop
- PunchBowl Social
- Cross Street Chicken
- 10 Barrel Brewery
- Scratch BBQ and Wings
- Social Tap
- Smoking J’s
- Miguel's Wings
It isn’t too late to get tickets to the event! Get them here.