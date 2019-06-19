SAN DIEGO — Chicken wing fans assemble! Wingfest San Diego http://wingfestsandiego.com/ is taking over the Broadway Pier on Saturday, June 22. Wingfest will feature 25 different flavors of competition wings, a wing eating contest and a DJ with live entertainment!

If you’re not into wing eating contests, wings will be available for purchase at just $1 per wing. Some of the establishments that will have wings at Wingfest include:

Wing Stop

PunchBowl Social

Cross Street Chicken

10 Barrel Brewery

Scratch BBQ and Wings

Social Tap

Smoking J’s

Miguel's Wings

It isn’t too late to get tickets to the event! Get them here.