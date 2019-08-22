Mathew Knowles is an American record executive, talent manager, and businessman. He is best known for being the manager of Destiny's Child, his daughters Beyoncé and Solange Knowles. According to his website, Mathew will be producing Survivor: Destiny’s Child The Musical based on the girl group that he famously created & managed Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams as Destiny’s Child. It will premiere in Beyonce’s hometown in Houston Texas in 2020, followed by a premiere in London and then Broadway.

