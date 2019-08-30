SAN DIEGO — The third season of the Big 3 Basketball Championship will wrap up on Sunday with Joe Johnson and the Triplets will take on Stephen Jackson at the Killer 3’s. The winner of the game will take home the league championship trophy.

The game will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The third-place game will tip off at noon with the championship tipping off shortly after the first game is over.

League creator Ice Cube and sideline reporter Michael Rapaport joined Morning Extra to talk about the success of the league and the two teams vying for the championship.

