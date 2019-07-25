SAN DIEGO — We all are on the quest to get the most relaxing and deep sleep possible. What if you could manipulate your body to be more efficient at sleep? This process is called bio hacking your sleep! Dr. David Kirk uses the term bio hacking in the original sense of finding new and clever ways to do things.

Dr. Kirk has come up with a few key things to do to get the most out of your sleep.

Remove all electronics and light emitters from the bedroom

Wear blue blockers at sunset, until you go to bed

Eat a filling meal 2-3 hours before bed, including potassium (avocados are a good dinner food high in potassium)

Decrease the temperature of your bedroom by 3 degrees

Sleep before 10 PM is more efficient

Dr. Kirk is hosting an event on July 25 at Sleep Bedder at Sommeil in North Park. The event will be all about bio hacking sleep. To purchase tickets, click here.