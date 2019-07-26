SAN DIEGO — If you need an excuse to eat great Mexican food for an even better cause, you are in luck! It is time for the annual Summer Blues Camp fundraiser for Blues Lovers United of San Diego! The funds raised will help kids learn blues during summer break and will pay for expenses such as venue rentals, instruments and instructors.

The fundraiser is going to be held at Tio Leo’s in Morena located at 5302 Napa Street on Sunday, July 28 from 5-9 p.m.

Janet Blair, Director of Blues in Schools program along with Michelle Lundeen and her band and a special student performer stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the fundraiser.

The camp will take place from July 29 through August 2 at Northminster Church in Clairemont.