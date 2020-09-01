SAN DIEGO — Are you looking for that perfect workout that will help shape and tighten your booty? This Saturday, January 11, get your glutes in gear at a Booty Werks workout event.

Booty Werks was created to bring women together for a new style of exercise. The goal of the class is to help you tone and shape your backside all while dancing and strength training. The class will provide modifications for each exercise during class.

The event will take place at Studio K located at 9345 Clairemont Mesa Blvd on January 11 from 11:30-12:30.

Anna Wasag along with some workout partners stopped by to show some exercises that are perfect for the booty.

Interested in attending this weekends class? Get your tickets here.