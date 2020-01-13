SAN DIEGO — Rep. Duncan Hunter’s time in office officially ends Monday, January 13. Hunter wrote a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom last week saying that he planned to resign from Congress.

Hunter pleaded guilty before a federal judge in San Diego on Tuesday, Dec. 3 to misusing $150,000 in campaign funds for his own personal expenses. Now, Hunter faces a possible five-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced March 17.

Gov. Newsom announced last week his seat in Congress will remain empty until 2021.

