SAN DIEGO — Funny bunny photobooths, agility demonstrations and even a bunny spa- there’s lots of fun to be had the San Diego Bunny Fest.

LAST YEAR'S EVENT: BunnyFest at Balboa Park

The San Diego House Rabbit Society is previewing a few of the furry friends available for adoption.

Bunnyfest will take place at Balboa Park in San Diego on Sunday, Sept. 29 on Park Boulevard and Presidents Way between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Admission is $3 and there's free parking across the street.

For more information, click here.