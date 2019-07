EVENT INFO

Level 1 Hoop Dance w/ Julie

July 8 – August 26, 2019

Mondays, 6:15 – 7:15pm

ROOM 204 (upstairs)

The first 4-6 weeks will focus on learning and expanding on beginner tricks and combinations. The last 2-4 weeks we will learn choreography to music. Variations on tricks will be assigned to heighten the skill level when necessary. For more info, visit their website at www.unityhoops.com.