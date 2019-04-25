SAN DIEGO — The 26th Annual Spring Garden and Butterfly Festival is back and has fun activities for all ages!

There will be thousands of house and garden plants for sale, landscape design consultations, butterfly releases, museum tours, and more are on tap. The 26th annual Spring Garden & Butterfly Festival event is hosted by Cuyamaca College, its Ornamental Horticulture Department, the Water Conservation Garden, and the Heritage of the Americas Museum.

Come dressed as your favorite pollinator and join Pam Meisner, aka, Ms.Smarty-Plants, at her Pollinator Party at 11am the day of the festival.

Be sure to see the butterfly pavilion tours, animal encounters, food, face painting, and lots of nature to explore!

Date/Time

April 27, 2019

9:00 am - 3:00 pm

FREE Admission & FREE Parking

Location

Water Conservation Garden

12122 Cuyamaca College Drive West

El Cajon CA 92019