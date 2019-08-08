EVENT INFO

Thursday, August 8, 2019

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Dove Library

1775 Dove Lane, Carlsbad, CA, 92011

FREE EVENT!

Carlsbad City Library is hosting its annual Teen Talent Shows this summer at Ruby G. Schulman Auditorium. The Teen Talent Show: Jack or Jill of All Trades is Aug. 8 from 7 to 8 p.m. This show features skits, instrumental music and talents other than singing and dancing. The talent shows are open to participants in grades 7 to 12, and registration is free. Performance nights are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.carlsbadca.gov/news/displaynews.asp?NewsID=1868





