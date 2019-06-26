The United States Women’s World Cup team has walked through every opponent on their way to the quarterfinal match up against France on Friday. Because World Cup fever is sweeping San Diego, many parents are looking for a way to watch the games with their kids and to get them out on the pitch themselves.

Soccer Shots San Diego has created an engaging children’s soccer program with a focus on character development. The group not only teaches kids to play the game, but they also have arts and craft time that includes soccer jersey decorating and creating your own flag.

Kids ages 3 to 8 are able to participate in the program. To find a Soccer Shots location near you, click here.

Owner/Director of Soccer Shots East & South San Diego Elizabeth Barker-Aquino stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the program and she showed some of the activities kids will be able to participate in.