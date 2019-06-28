SAN DIEGO — John Rich took the country music scene by storm first as a part of the legendary band Lonestar and after that by teaming up with his current bandmate Big Kenny. Rich is attempting to take another business by storm, this time it is with whiskey.

The country star has created his own American Blended Whiskey called Redneck Riviera Whiskey. In just over a year, Redneck Riviera Whiskey is in 44 states and John Rich has committed 10% of profits from every bottle to be donated to Folds of Honor. The program provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of America’s fallen and disabled service members. By end of 2018, Redneck Riviera Whiskey had paid for over 44 college scholarships through the Folds of Honor program.

Earlier this year, Redneck Riviera Whiskey launched a more aged and refined blend of whiskey appropriately named Granny Rich Reserve after Rich’s 87-year-old grandma. Granny Rich Reserve is already in 12 states and is sold for $39.99.

Catching up with country star John Rich

John Rich was in America’s Finest City to hang out with service members and sing them his new song, “Shut Up About Politics.” He says we should not stop talking about politics, but every now and then we should shut up about them and go back to being friends with one another.