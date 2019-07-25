It takes a champion to recognize a champion which is why Gabby Douglas was chosen to share information about a competition involving furry athletes! Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas became the first African American gymnast in Olympic history to become the first all-around gymnast champion.

Douglas, who is also an animal lover is teaming up with Purina for coverage of the 22nd Annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge.

Douglas joined Morning Extra to talk about the challenge and about what she has been up to since she dominated the gymnastics world.