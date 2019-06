San Diego Legion is playing a championship rugby game this Sunday versus the Seattle Seawolves and they’re inviting all the local dads to celebrate Father’s Day at the game.

Legion center JP Du Plessis stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the team’s season and upcoming game.

What: Seattle Seawolves vs. San Diego Legion

Where: Torero Stadium

When: Sunday, June 16 - Father’s Day at 1 p.m.

