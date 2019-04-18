Passover commemorates the emancipation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt. The highlight of Passover is the Seder, observed on each of the first two nights of the holiday. The Seder is a fifteen-step family-oriented tradition and ritual-packed feast. It's a feast that includes reading, drinking wine, telling stories, eating special foods, singing, and other Passover traditions. It is observed by avoiding leaven, and highlighted by the Seder meals that include four cups of wine, eating matzah and bitter herbs, and retelling the story of the Exodus.

Passover begins this year the evening of Friday, April 19 and concludes the evening of Saturday, April 27. You can find more information about Passover or celebrate a Passover near you by visiting www.chabad.org.

Community Passover Seders - All are welcome!

Date: Evenings of April 19th, April 20th

Location: All over