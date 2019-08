A celebration that brings help and hope to thousands of individuals and families impacted by addiction. All proceeds from the Walk for Sobriety benefit McAlister Institute, one of San Diego's leading resources for substance abuse treatment and recovery programs.

EVENT INFO

7th Annual Walk for Sobriety

Sunday, August 25th

NTC Park in Liberty Station

2455 Cushing Road, San Diego, CA 92106

Click here to register or donate.

For more information,visit walkforsobriety.com