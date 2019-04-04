SAN DIEGO — The San Marcos Chamber of Commerce celebrates the spring season by hosting the annual Spring Festival. The event offers guests the chance to celebrate the spring season with a street fair of 250+ local crafters, retailers and nationwide vendors. They are expecting an estimate of 20,000 in attendance, slides and kid zone for the kids. This family festival has something for everyone!

The 27th Annual San Marcos Spring Festival & Street Fair includes artisans & crafters, retailers & nationwide vendors, kids festival with inflatables & carnival rides, delicious culinary creations, beer & wine garden, live music and local bands.

EVENT INFO

San Marcos Spring Festival & Street Fair

Sunday,April 7, 2019

9 AM - 5 PM

