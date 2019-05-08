Foundation of San Diego and San Diego Family Magazine hosts the 2nd annual 'All Inclusive Day of Play & Resource Fair'. This is a free event for families from around the county. Celebrate the last day of summer to gather information from resource providers for families with all abilities.

Event includes, activity booths, giveaways, performances, games, family resources, networking and more. Children of all abilities will enjoy activity stations including Woody’s Roundup Corral, Super Hero City, Wheelchair Awareness Course, Literacy Duck Pond, V.T. Raceway, and Star Wars Space Station.

EVENT INFO

Wed, August 7, 2019

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Miramar Hourglass Recreation Center

10440 Black Mountain Rd, San Diego, CA 92126

Eventbrite website to register for free