SAN DIEGO — For many parents, the week between Christmas and New Years is difficult. The holiday is over and the kids go a little stir crazy. Why not get them out of the house and have them participate in holiday traditions from all over the world.

The Let There Be Light event will be held on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will celebrate holiday traditions around the world at the San Diego History Center. Some of the holiday traditions that will be observed are from: Persia, China, East Asia, African American, Jewish and the traditional Christmas.

There will also be food trucks on location so come hungry!