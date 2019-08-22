Miguel Aldrete is a three time time published author. His most recent book "Change The World" inspires young people to find a career they are truly passionate about through actionable steps that have given youth tremendous success and a lifetime of fulfillment.

At just 19 years old Miguel has over a decade of experience in the non-profit field, he has started an International Ambassador Program to create awareness about the environmental issues challenging our world and has inspired over 10,000 students to make their own impact and leave their mark on the world in schools.

You can purchase Miguel's book here.