SAN DIEGO —

The 15th annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance will be celebrating luxury cars this Friday through Sunday. The weekend of events will feature world class cars with a different event each day.

The festivities will start Friday with the Concours Social Club at The Lot in La Jolla which will include scotch tastings, food items by The Lot and entertainment.

The La Jolla Tour d’Elegance on Saturday will take passengers on a tour from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. to view the newly renovated Porsche San Diego dealership, a rare private classic car collection, various landmarks and lunch at Il Fornaio Coronado. That evening there will be A Night of Steampunk event at Ellen Browning Scripps Park in La Jolla Cove.

On Sunday the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance will also take place at Ellen Browning Scripps Park and will showcase over 150 restored automobiles from around the world. There will also be craft cocktails, bites from 16 San Diego restaurants, live music and more.

Event chairman Michael Dorvillier along with participating chefs, a mixologist, and car owners stopped by Morning Extra with a preview.

