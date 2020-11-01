Snake Oil Cocktail Company's Mixologist, Irving Gonzales, share ways to enjo mocktails at bars and at home using non-alcoholic spirits in place of traditional spirits. Plus she gives tips on ordering non-alcoholic drinks at the bar. The company specializes in creating immersive full-service beverage experiences for select bars and special events with a respect for the five fundamentals of culinary mixology: simplicity, seasonality, quality, creativity, and taste.

For more information about Snake Oil Cocktail Company, visit snakeoilcocktail.com