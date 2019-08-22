SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Spirits Festival has been designed to celebrate the industry and all that it encompasses ranging from industry advancement, professionalism, education, showcasing product innovation, market launches, entertainment, camaraderie and just good fun.
EVENT INFO
11th San Diego Spirits Festival
August 24 - 25, 2019
Port Pavilion Broadway Pier
For more information, visit sandiegospiritsfestival.com
Restaurants serving small bites: subject to changes
- Hunter's Home Kitchen - with Lia's Lumpia - Both Days
- Chef Daniel Bear - Both Days
- Ranch Events Catering - Both Days
- Carolina Mikes - Both Days
- Patio Group with Himmelberg's - Both Days
- Luna Grill - Saturday
- The Alcove - in VIP Saturday
- Chef Daniel Bear - in VIP Sunday
Drink brands include:
- Premier Grand Sponsor - Makers Mark Bourbon Wanted Tour
- Glenlivet Scotch Whiskey
- Don Julio Tequila
- Ketel One Botanical Vodka
- Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey
- Captain Morgan Rum
- Sagamore Spirits Whiskey’s
- Hell's Half Acre Vodka
- Reeds Ginger Beer
- Loch & Union Gin
- Wicked Harvest Bourbon
- Gildardo Partida LLC. with 27 brands of Tequilas
- Don Papa Rum
- Broken Shed Vodka
- Papas Pillar Rum
- Wild Root's Vodka
- Nolet Gins
- J. Seeds Apple Cider Whiskey
- Pussers Rum
- Cantan Pisco
- Topo Chico
- Tanduay Asian Rum
- Old Dominick Distillery with Old Dominick Brands: Vodka, HoneyBell Vodka,
- Huling Station Bourbon-Whiskey and Memphis Toddy
- Aguamiel Tequilas,
- Bacanora 42
- Fever Tree Mixers
- Rhino Imports with Tequila Dinastia Real and Tequila Insolente
- South Bay Spirits with Lawless Liqueurs and E R 1.0 Vodka
- Lagunitas Beer