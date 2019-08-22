SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Spirits Festival has been designed to celebrate the industry and all that it encompasses ranging from industry advancement, professionalism, education, showcasing product innovation, market launches, entertainment, camaraderie and just good fun.

EVENT INFO

11th San Diego Spirits Festival

August 24 - 25, 2019

Port Pavilion Broadway Pier

For more information, visit sandiegospiritsfestival.com

Restaurants serving small bites: subject to changes

Hunter's Home Kitchen - with Lia's Lumpia - Both Days

Chef Daniel Bear - Both Days

Ranch Events Catering - Both Days

Carolina Mikes - Both Days

Patio Group with Himmelberg's - Both Days

Luna Grill - Saturday

The Alcove - in VIP Saturday

Chef Daniel Bear - in VIP Sunday

Drink brands include:

Premier Grand Sponsor - Makers Mark Bourbon Wanted Tour

Glenlivet Scotch Whiskey

Don Julio Tequila

Ketel One Botanical Vodka

Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey

Captain Morgan Rum

Sagamore Spirits Whiskey’s

Hell's Half Acre Vodka

Reeds Ginger Beer

Loch & Union Gin

Wicked Harvest Bourbon

Gildardo Partida LLC. with 27 brands of Tequilas

Don Papa Rum

Broken Shed Vodka

Papas Pillar Rum

Wild Root's Vodka

Nolet Gins

J. Seeds Apple Cider Whiskey

Pussers Rum

Cantan Pisco

Topo Chico

Tanduay Asian Rum

Old Dominick Distillery with Old Dominick Brands: Vodka, HoneyBell Vodka,

Huling Station Bourbon-Whiskey and Memphis Toddy

Aguamiel Tequilas,

Bacanora 42

Fever Tree Mixers

Rhino Imports with Tequila Dinastia Real and Tequila Insolente

South Bay Spirits with Lawless Liqueurs and E R 1.0 Vodka

Lagunitas Beer





