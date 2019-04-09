Husband, father, and Michelin-starred, Chef Curtis Stone, shares how he balances life while eating healthy with fresh ingredients.

Chef Curtis shares some recipes below or on his website at curtisstone.com.

Breakfast Crostini with Melted Strawberries and Raspberries

Begin your day on a super sweet note by topping a delicious and buttery crostini with a maple-kissed strawberry and raspberry topping. This cheffed-up version of toast with jam features fresh berries that are plump, juicy and bursting with flavor. The warm toasts make a great match to the berries since they soak up all of their syrupy juices.

Serves 4

Ingredients

3 tablespoons salted butter, at room temperature

12 baguette bread slices

8 ounces fresh strawberries, halved

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest

8 ounces fresh raspberries

Whole milk ricotta (optional)

Steps

1. Preheat broiler. Spread butter over one side of each slice of bread. Arrange bread slices on a baking sheet and broil for 3 minutes, or until tops are golden brown and crisp.

2. Meanwhile, heat a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add strawberries, maple syrup, and zest and cook for 2 minutes, or until berries soften just slightly and begin to release enough juice to form a syrup. Don’t let berries cook too long, or they will become mushy and lose their beautiful shape. Remove pan from heat and fold in raspberries.

Now, when it comes to creating delicate sauces, like a fruit syrup, some might feel a bit nervous. But, I always say that using high quality appliances and cooking tools are key to making the cooking process that much easier—and more enjoyable. I’ve mentioned in previous posts , that the Bosch Induction Cooktops with FlexInduction® is one of my favorite cooking appliances because of its flexible features that make it so easy to get the perfect results you want, especially in a delicate sauce. And now, the new Bosch Benchmark Series Induction Cooktops can help simplify the cooking process even further so that you can feel confident every time you step into the kitchen.

3. Spoon ricotta atop crostini, if desired. Spoon warm berry mixture over crostini and serve immediately.

Crostini with Fresh Tomatoes and Basil

Tomato toast anyone? This savory tomato crostini is my version! It’s one of my favorites to serve alongside a big, fresh, mixed green salad for a light, simple lunch. With bold, bright flavors, these crostini also make the perfect hors d’oeuvre.

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 lemon

2 tablespoons finely chopped shallots

2 tablespoons plus 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

12 baguette bread slices

2 whole garlic cloves, peeled

1/2 cup soft creamy almond cheese or soft goat cheese

2 cups small cherry tomatoes (assorted colors), halved

Micro basil or small fresh basil leaves, for garnish

Steps

1. Grate zest from lemon into a small bowl. Squeeze 2 tablespoons of juice from lemon into bowl with zest. Whisk in shallots. Gradually whisk in 2 tablespoons of oil and season vinaigrette with salt and pepper.

2. Brush baguette slices with remaining 1/4 cup of oil. Arrange bread slices on a baking sheet and broil for about 2 minutes per side, or until toasted.

3. Rub garlic cloves over warm crostini and then spread cheese over crostini.

4. Toss tomatoes with lemon vinaigrette and spoon tomatoes over crostini.

5. Sprinkle with salt, garnish with basil, and enjoy!

This delicious and beautiful vegetarian mushroom crostini makes a gorgeous dinner starter your family and guests will absolutely love.