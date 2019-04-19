SAN DIEGO — Brunch is a staple for many people on Easter, but with all the options in San Diego where is the best place to go? News 8 Morning Extra was joined by a few restaurants to talk about what they are offering on this holiday weekend.

Park Hyatt Aviara has multiple options for each member of the family. They are offering brunch at Argyle Steakhouse from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and brunch at California Bistro will be available from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. If you are looking for a more family friendly option, you can head to an Easter egg decorating class on Friday April 19 or Saturday April 20. During the class visitors will get a big chocolate egg to decorate in any way they want. To reserve your spot at brunch or the egg decorating class, call 760-603-3773.

Another brunch option is Amici’s Ristobar in Carmel Valley. The Italian restaurant will be serving up brunch buffet favorites including eggs benedict, pork belly hash, waffles, French toast, bacon and sausage. This buffet is family friendly and reservations can me made online.

If southern cooking is more your jam, Louisiana Purchase in North Park will be cooking up New Orleans style brunch dishes, including a jambalaya omelet, mama’s chicken and bottomless mimosas and rose. To make a reservation, click here.