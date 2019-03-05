3rd Annual Chula Vista Cinco Fest
Hosted by Chula Vista Cinco de Mayo Fest and Saul Timba Productions
Sunday, May 5, 2019
11:00 AM – 6:00 PM PDT
Bayside Park
• Pavilion Fun Zones
• Children’s Area
• Art and Culture
• Health and Fitness
• Jumpers
• Foodie Experience
For more information, visit their Facebook events page https://www.facebook.com/events/817534011750414/
Fiesta Old Town Cinco de Mayo
Friday, May 3rd - 4PM to 9PM
Saturday, May 4th – 10AM to 10PM
Sunday, May 5th – 10AM to 8PM
• Live Music & Entertainment
• Lowrider Lane & Incredible Auto Showcase
• Lucha Libre Matches & Lucha Libre Cantina
• Children’s Activities & Kid’s Area
• Exclusive Food & Drink Specials
For more information, visit their website at https://www.cincodemayooldtown.com/