SAN DIEGO — Chef Claudia Sandoval is San Diego's hometown hero and a Food Network success story. She often fuses different culinary techniques with her favorite Mexican dishes. In fact, that's how she earned the title of "Master Chef."

Claudia is now a judge on Telemundo's MasterChef Latino, but you don't need a TV show to impress at this year's holiday party. Claudia says you just need good visual presentation and bit of Tajin seasoning.

"People eat with their eyes," said Claudia.

Morning Extra stepped into Claudia's cocina.

FOOD, WINE & EVERYTHING FINE: The largest wine and food fest in SoCal is here in San Diego

You can also catch Claudia on Dec. 17th on Chopped Junior.