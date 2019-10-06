SAN DIEGO — Ian K. Smith, M.D. is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of "The Clean 20," "SHRED," "SUPER SHRED," "The SHRED Power Cleanse," and "Blast the Sugar Out." He has created two national health initiatives, the 50 Million Pound Challenge and the Makeover Mile, and has served two terms on the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition.

He joined Morning Extra to help crack the code for all of us who live in the modern world where we’ve lost touch with what real food is, and what our bodies are designed to do.

Dr. Ian Smith wrote "Clean & Lean" to put what he knows about nutrition and physiology in one place, and to motivate you to:

Use the power of intermittent fasting to discover your optimal eating times each day

Explore clean eating with 30 fresh, real foods that you can combine endlessly for meals and snacks

Try his day-by-day 30-day diet plan that tells you just what to eat, while still giving you loads of options

Get up and move: customized exercise plans for all fitness levels won’t wear you out, but will energize you and accelerate your results

Take off up to 15 pounds in 30 days!

