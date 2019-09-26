SAN DIEGO — Detour Salon is collecting gently used clothes to help fill the Rancho Coastal Humane thrift store, which raises funds for the Rancho Coastal Humane Society. The thrift store has been around for an impressive 60 years! Detour Salon is hosting a clothing swap now through Halloween. If you bring in some gently-used clothes, you'll receive a 25% discount at the salon and then those clothes will go to the thrift store.

The humane society is also introducing us to a few fluffy dogs that need a good home, Laura Croft and Osidian. Both of them are available for adoption at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

Adoption fees:

- $195 for puppies under 6 months.

- $145 for adult dogs.

- $75 for senior dogs more than 7 years old.

*Includes medical exam, spay / neuter, vaccinations, and microchip.

The Rancho Coastal Humane Society is on 389 Requeza Street in Encinitas and is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day but Tuesday.

For more information, call RCHS at 760-753-6413 or visit www.sdpets.org.